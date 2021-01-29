Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 575.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

AUCOY opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.30.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

