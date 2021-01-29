PolySwarm One Day Trading Volume Tops $27,745.00 (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $27,745.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00065403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.27 or 0.00805117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00046080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.35 or 0.03892421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017202 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014043 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

