Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.24. Popular has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $61.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Popular will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Popular in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

