Popular Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 761 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 693% compared to the typical volume of 96 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Popular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Get Popular alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Popular by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Popular by 106.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Popular during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $59.25 on Friday. Popular has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $61.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Popular will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.