PopularCoin (POP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $114,828.61 and approximately $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00391508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00045364 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,301.35 or 1.00022902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00022940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000219 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,143,277,846 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

