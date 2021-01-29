Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.82. 1,741,980 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,394,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Porch Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Porch Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch.com, Inc operates an online platform that connects homeowners with local home repair services. The company also facilitates customers to arrange set-up and installation for purchased goods through overstock e-commerce platform. In addition, it offers Service Attach, a tool that enables overstock customers to add installation or assembly services to online shopping carts.

