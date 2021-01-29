Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Trading Up 10.5%

Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) were up 10.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.87 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 545,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 443% from the average daily volume of 100,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Potbelly alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $130.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 12.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Potbelly during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.