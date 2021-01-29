PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PCH. TheStreet upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $49.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. FMR LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 38.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,496,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 48.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 26.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

