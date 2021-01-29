Precium (PCM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $297,745.00

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Precium has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Precium has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and $297,745.00 worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Precium token can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.13 or 0.00396465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 115.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000212 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Precium is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 747,525,000 tokens. The official message board for Precium is medium.com/@precium . The official website for Precium is precium.io

Precium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Precium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Precium using one of the exchanges listed above.

