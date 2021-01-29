Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.79

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.79 and traded as high as $67.25. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $65.34, with a volume of 5,549 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $321.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average of $57.79.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 7.10%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Preformed Line Products by 325.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 87.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 176.2% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. It offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

