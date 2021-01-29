Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Shares Gap Down to $17.01

Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.01, but opened at $15.49. Premier Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 579 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $229.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

