Premier (PINC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

1/23/2021 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

1/21/2021 – Premier was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

1/19/2021 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

1/15/2021 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Premier was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Premier had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Premier is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 497,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,994. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Premier by 9.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Premier by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Premier by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Premier by 4.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

