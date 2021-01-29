PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Rodrigo Calvo Sells 1,515 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Rodrigo Calvo sold 1,515 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $147,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,953.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PSMT opened at $93.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,013,000 after purchasing an additional 115,801 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,625,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 53,714 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

