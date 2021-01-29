Primalbase Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20.00 (PBT)

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Primalbase Token has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Primalbase Token token can currently be purchased for $260.93 or 0.00782186 BTC on major exchanges. Primalbase Token has a market cap of $326,159.61 and approximately $20.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primalbase Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00049276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00128894 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00269606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00066094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00066506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00035710 BTC.

Primalbase Token Token Profile

Primalbase Token’s genesis date was May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 tokens. Primalbase Token’s official website is primalbase.com . Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq

Primalbase Token Token Trading

Primalbase Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primalbase Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primalbase Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primalbase Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primalbase Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primalbase Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.