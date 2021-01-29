Primecoin (XPM) Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $6,301.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,918,852 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

