Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 391.8% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $52.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.