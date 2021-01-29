Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,464 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,327,000 after purchasing an additional 228,753 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 514,528 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,287,000 after purchasing an additional 328,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFG. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

