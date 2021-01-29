Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Down 6.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)’s stock price was down 6.2% on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Principal Financial Group traded as low as $48.88 and last traded at $49.27. Approximately 3,070,555 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 1,434,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.55.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 391.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

