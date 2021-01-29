Prism Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRZM) Short Interest Up 900.0% in January

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRZM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PRZM opened at $0.04 on Friday. Prism Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Prism Technologies Group
