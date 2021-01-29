PRIZM (PZM) Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $13.30 million and $1.40 million worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001152 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001907 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00049789 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,716,678 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRIZM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

