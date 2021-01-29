Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Up 274.6% in January

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 274.6% from the December 31st total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.53.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Profire Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 113,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $89,687.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

