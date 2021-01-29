Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.56.

PROF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 779,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after buying an additional 47,818 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at $12,260,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 8.0% in the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 277,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 20,439 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 48.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 53,937 shares in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $26.97 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $529.31 million, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

