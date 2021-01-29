PROG (NYSE:PRG) versus McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Head to Head Analysis

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) and PROG (NYSE:PRG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for McGrath RentCorp and PROG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McGrath RentCorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 PROG 0 0 6 0 3.00

McGrath RentCorp presently has a consensus target price of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.51%. PROG has a consensus target price of $61.25, suggesting a potential upside of 29.88%. Given McGrath RentCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe McGrath RentCorp is more favorable than PROG.

Profitability

This table compares McGrath RentCorp and PROG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McGrath RentCorp 17.03% 15.09% 7.43% PROG -5.00% 21.39% 11.26%

Dividends

McGrath RentCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. PROG pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. McGrath RentCorp pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PROG pays out 4.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. McGrath RentCorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

McGrath RentCorp has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, PROG has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares McGrath RentCorp and PROG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McGrath RentCorp $570.23 million 2.96 $96.81 million $3.93 17.80 PROG $3.95 billion 0.81 $31.47 million $3.89 12.12

McGrath RentCorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROG. PROG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McGrath RentCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.9% of McGrath RentCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of PROG shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of McGrath RentCorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of PROG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office spaces, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. It also provides communications test equipment, including network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Adler Tanks segment rents fixed axle steel tanks for storing groundwater, wastewater, volatile organic liquids, sewage, slurry and bio sludge, oil and water mixtures, and chemicals; vacuum containers for sludge and solid materials; dewatering boxes for the separation of water contained in sludge and slurry; and roll-off and trash boxes for temporary storage and transportation of solid waste. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. McGrath RentCorp was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries. It also provides revolving loans through third-party federally insured banks to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending. As of December 01, 2020, the company provided lease-purchase solutions through approximately 30,000 retail partner locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia, including e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

