Prometeus (PROM) Price Hits $2.63 on Top Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00007033 BTC on popular exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $16.08 million and $2.28 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prometeus has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Prometeus

Prometeus is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

