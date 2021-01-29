Propy (PRO) Market Cap Reaches $6.62 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Propy has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Propy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0945 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Propy has a market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $100,907.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00065403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.27 or 0.00805117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00046080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.35 or 0.03892421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017202 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014043 BTC.

About Propy

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a token. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Propy is propy.com

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

