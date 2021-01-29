ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.85

ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.85 and traded as high as $24.11. ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 6,242 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.