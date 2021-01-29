ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.17

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.17 and traded as high as $85.00. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas shares last traded at $83.33, with a volume of 91,366 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average of $67.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

