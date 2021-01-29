ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL) Shares Down 0.1%

ProShares Ultra Yen (NYSEARCA:YCL)’s share price were down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.61 and last traded at $58.61. Approximately 50 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.21.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Yen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Yen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.