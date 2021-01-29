ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.48. Approximately 183,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 122,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ProSight Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $544.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $194.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. ProSight Global had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProSight Global, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

