Prospect Capital (NYSE:PBY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.40

Prospect Capital Co. (NYSE:PBY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.40 and traded as high as $25.71. Prospect Capital shares last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 1,230 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

There is no company description available for Prospect Capital Corp.

