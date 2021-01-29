Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Down 6%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.21. 604,686 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 186,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRTA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $447.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 65.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 9.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth $871,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
