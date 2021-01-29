Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Down 6%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.21. 604,686 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 186,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRTA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $447.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 65.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 9.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth $871,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

