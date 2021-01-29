Proton Achieves Market Cap of $10.92 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Proton has a total market cap of $10.92 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Proton has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Proton token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.56 or 0.00861377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00049465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.17 or 0.04193762 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017920 BTC.

Proton (XPR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,533,431,165 tokens. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

Proton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

