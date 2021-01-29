Proton (XPR) Market Capitalization Tops $11.21 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $11.21 million and $620,401.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00063256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.25 or 0.00769678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.58 or 0.03793046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00033610 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,533,431,165 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.