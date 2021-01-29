Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:PFS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Sunday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

