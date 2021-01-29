Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Prudential in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

PUK traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,292. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Prudential by 15.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 5.8% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Prudential by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

