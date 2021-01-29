Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Trading Down 5.8%

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.80 and last traded at $31.94. Approximately 539,917 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 228,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on PUK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Prudential in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Prudential during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Prudential by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

