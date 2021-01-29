Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on PUK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 15.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. Prudential has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

