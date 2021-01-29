Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,400 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) received a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,511 ($19.74) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,695 ($22.15) price target on Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential plc (PRU.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential plc (PRU.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,383.55 ($18.08).

Get Prudential plc (PRU.L) alerts:

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,201.37 ($15.70) on Friday. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,374.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,221.57. The company has a market capitalization of £31.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential plc (PRU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential plc (PRU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.