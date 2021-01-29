Prudential’s (PUK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Prudential in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Prudential in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:PUK traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 3.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential during the third quarter worth $376,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 5.8% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

