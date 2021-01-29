PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the December 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PBCRY traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. 4,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $66.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.9325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers deposits accounts, loans, transaction banking services, electronic banking services, cash management services, credit cards, bancassurance products, mutual fund investment products, treasury investment products, credit facilities, standby LC/bank guarantees, export import facilities, local LC, and foreign exchange facilities.

