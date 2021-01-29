PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the December 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PPERY stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. 68,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,670. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

