PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the December 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PPERY stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. 68,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,670. PT Bank Mandiri has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
