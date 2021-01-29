PTON (PTON) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $27.00

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One PTON coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PTON has a market capitalization of $211,524.63 and approximately $27.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PTON has traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00062919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.52 or 0.00755481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.90 or 0.03765073 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00033638 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

PTON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

