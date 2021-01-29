PTON (PTON) Trading Down 45.3% This Week

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One PTON coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PTON has traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PTON has a total market cap of $201,380.51 and $26.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PTON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00066834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.82 or 0.00871797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00049607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.79 or 0.04196150 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017750 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

PTON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.