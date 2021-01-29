PUBLISH (NEWS) Trading 198.5% Higher Over Last Week

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 212% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. PUBLISH has a market cap of $1.14 million and $66,235.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUBLISH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded up 198.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00065480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.16 or 0.00835381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00049542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.27 or 0.04045846 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017392 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

PUBLISH Coin Trading

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.