PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.02. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $39.69.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Also, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $19,504,820.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,819,500.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

