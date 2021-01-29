PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.88

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $39.91, with a volume of 12833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get PubMatic alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02.

In other PubMatic news, Director Ashish Gupta sold 975,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $19,504,820.00. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.