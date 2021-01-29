Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Hits $0.0001

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $24,553.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00049099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00123108 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00257512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00063760 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.06 or 0.00307289 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,419,455,103 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

Pundi X NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

