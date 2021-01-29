Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) (CVE:PE) Trading Down 17.1%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) (CVE:PE)’s share price traded down 17.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.80. 113,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 219,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

The stock has a market cap of C$59.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.41.

Get Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) alerts:

In other Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) news, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,083 shares in the company, valued at C$183,953.35.

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Limited (PE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.