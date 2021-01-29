PutinCoin Price Up 3% Over Last Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $40,737.63 and approximately $6.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,219.62 or 0.99855120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00023355 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00022995 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

