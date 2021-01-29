Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the December 31st total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PPT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.66. 152,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,504. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,175,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,619,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 199,955 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 115.9% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128,614 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

